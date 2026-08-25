Filipino moviegoers have something big to look forward to on 12 September 2026.

Cinema exhibitors, distributors, producers, filmmakers and other industry partners are preparing a special one-day celebration for audiences across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

What exactly is the treat? That remains under wraps for now. But it already has a name: National Cinema Day.

The celebration falls on a Saturday this year, so mark your calendars.

Industry unites for National Cinema Day

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) spearheaded the initiative, which was officially launched on 25 August at the Red Carpet Shangri-La Pala. Key figures from the Philippine film industry gathered for the launch and signed a memorandum to show their united support for the one-day celebration.

Among those who signed were CEAP Chairperson and SM Cinema Senior Assistant Vice-President Karen Zabaljauregui, Film Academy of the Philippines Director-General Paolo Villaluna, TV producer Wilma Galvante, Quezon City Film Commission Director Ed Lejano, Press Play Philippines Managing Director Nicole Castillo-Deato, Regal Entertainment head Roselle Monteverde, Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Chairman Romando S. Artes, Viva Entertainment chairman Vicente “Vic” del Rosario III, CEAP President Irene S. Jose, and Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairperson Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes.