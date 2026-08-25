National Cinema Day promises a special one-day treat for moviegoers
National Cinema Day promises a one-day-only surprise as cinema stakeholders unite to bring Filipinos back to the big screen.
National Cinema Day promises a one-day-only surprise as cinema stakeholders unite to bring Filipinos back to the big screen.
Filipino moviegoers have something big to look forward to on 12 September 2026.
Cinema exhibitors, distributors, producers, filmmakers and other industry partners are preparing a special one-day celebration for audiences across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
What exactly is the treat? That remains under wraps for now. But it already has a name: National Cinema Day.
The celebration falls on a Saturday this year, so mark your calendars.
The Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP) spearheaded the initiative, which was officially launched on 25 August at the Red Carpet Shangri-La Pala. Key figures from the Philippine film industry gathered for the launch and signed a memorandum to show their united support for the one-day celebration.
Among those who signed were CEAP Chairperson and SM Cinema Senior Assistant Vice-President Karen Zabaljauregui, Film Academy of the Philippines Director-General Paolo Villaluna, TV producer Wilma Galvante, Quezon City Film Commission Director Ed Lejano, Press Play Philippines Managing Director Nicole Castillo-Deato, Regal Entertainment head Roselle Monteverde, Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Chairman Romando S. Artes, Viva Entertainment chairman Vicente “Vic” del Rosario III, CEAP President Irene S. Jose, and Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairperson Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes.
Reyes highlighted the importance of bringing people back to cinemas and restoring cinema as a shared community experience.
“First, this is an opportunity to remind our people of the importance of movies as a community activity,” Reyes said in Filipino. He noted how the pandemic led many people to become accustomed to watching films alone at home on their phones, computers or televisions.
“We forgot that movies were made to bring different people together and to share an experience,” he said.
Reyes also stressed the need for local and foreign film stakeholders to work together as one industry.
“We may compete for audiences, but in the end, what matters is that we unite,” he said. “Let us once again give our people the chance to experience and savor the magic of cinema.”
Zabaljauregui said the initiative shows what cinemas, distributors, producers, filmmakers and other industry partners can achieve when they work together to bring audiences back to cinemas and remind Filipinos of the unique magic of the big screen.
“But today is only the beginning,” Zabaljauregui said.
“Over the next few weeks, we will continue to share exciting announcements as we build momentum towards September 12, 2026. We encourage everyone to follow the campaign, support the initiative, and help spread the word across your communities, organisations, and networks.”
She then teased the special treat being prepared for moviegoers.
“As part of the historic celebration, participating cinemas nationwide are preparing a very special treat for moviegoers. This is something that audiences will be able to enjoy for one day only, exclusively on September 12, 2026,” she said.
“We are not quite ready yet to reveal the details, but I assure you, it will be worth the wait.
“So stay tuned, follow the campaign, watch out for our upcoming announcements, and mark your calendars because on September 12, cinemas across the Philippines will come together for a celebration unlike any other.”
Zabaljauregui said the celebration will be a tribute to movies, audiences and an industry that continues to inspire, entertain and bring people together.
“We look forward to seeing all of you and millions of Filipinos in cinemas nationwide on September 12, 2026,” she said.