“It’s a fallacy to say na buhay na buhay ang pelikulang Pilipino, buhay na buhay ang Cinemalaya. Ang pelikulang Pilipino ay naghihikahos,” Reyes said.

He pointed to the strong box-office performance of Hollywood productions as evidence that moviegoing itself has not disappeared.

“At bakit? Dahil almost P800 million ang kinita ng ‘Spider-Man’ at almost P500 million ang kinita ng ‘The Odyssey,’” he added.

The filmmaker and FDCP chairman then offered a more provocative assessment of what he believes is keeping audiences away from locally produced movies.

“Hindi presyo ng ticket ang problema. Ang problema ay ang attitude ng Pilipino sa pelikulang Pilipino,” Reyes declared.

His remarks put the spotlight on a long-running challenge for the local film industry: how Filipino movies can regain the attention of a public that has no shortage of entertainment choices, from international theatrical releases to streaming platforms and digital content.

The issue also goes beyond simply convincing people to enter cinemas. Reyes’ observation raises questions about how Filipino films are developed, promoted and positioned, as well as what audiences now expect before deciding that a local production deserves their time and money.

As one of the country’s veteran filmmakers and the current head of the FDCP, Reyes has frequently been part of conversations surrounding the future of Philippine cinema. His latest statement presents an uncomfortable challenge to the industry and its audience alike.

If Filipinos continue to turn out for movies they believe are worth seeing on the big screen, then the task facing Philippine cinema may not be merely finding ways to make tickets more affordable.

It is also about rebuilding excitement, confidence and curiosity around Filipino stories—and giving audiences compelling reasons to choose them.