Sarmenta believes the production could have pursued other platforms or even the festival circuit, but making the series widely accessible gives the project greater significance. For him, stories inspired by the experiences of ordinary people and pressing social realities carry a value that extends beyond their potential to generate revenue.

The actor also sees the series as an opportunity to make audiences more aware of situations experienced by people within their own communities.

Writer-director Shugo Praico said YouTube was deliberately selected as the home of the project because of its accessibility. The platform allows viewers in the Philippines as well as Filipinos living abroad to watch the series without encountering a paywall.

The online release has also created another dimension to the viewing experience. According to Praico, audiences have been using the comments section to exchange thoughts and engage in discussions sparked by the episodes.

The response has translated into growing viewership. Since its 30 July premiere, “Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence” has accumulated nearly one million views, with its audience continuing to increase as new installments arrive.

Episode 4 is scheduled for release on 20 August at 8 p.m. The series will continue rolling out new episodes weekly before concluding with its finale on 3 September.

For Sarmenta and the team behind the project, making the series easy to watch is ultimately part of its purpose: bringing socially relevant storytelling beyond traditional viewing spaces and into conversations among a much wider public.