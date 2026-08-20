More than a display of religious images, the exhibit invites pilgrims and parishioners to spend quiet moments in prayer and reflection while honoring Mary and her enduring place in the spiritual lives of generations of Filipino Catholics.

The event forms part of the parish’s celebration of its 75th anniversary, a milestone commemorating decades of worship, community life and devotion to Our Mother of Perpetual Help.

Families, Marian devotees and visitors are welcome to experience the exhibit at the ASPNSPS PIC Multipurpose Hall until August 27, 2026.

The exhibit is open Monday to Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Sunday viewing hours are from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Through the collection, the Diamond Jubilee celebration becomes not only a remembrance of the parish’s history but also an affirmation of a devotion that continues to bring the faithful together through prayer, gratitude and love for the Blessed Mother.

Viva la Virgen!