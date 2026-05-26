Pope Leo XIV calls for AI regulation, warns of ‘digital slavery’

“The word is strong, I know, but deliberately chosen because this moment needs words capable of attracting attention” The pope said.

The pope also condemned the use of AI in warfare, stressing that the rise of AI has reduced human control over weaponry and that no algorithm can make war morally acceptable.

He said AI could rapidly intensify conflicts that may lead to violence and cruelty, while also affecting politics through manipulation and exposure to biased and misleading perspectives.

The pope’s manifesto also included one of the Vatican’s strongest and most comprehensive apologies for the Catholic Church’s role in slavery, with the pontiff sincerely asking for pardon as the representative of the church.

In the document, the pope suggested that the exploitation linked to AI reflects patterns similar to slavery, warning of parallels between the historical tragedy of traditional slavery and a new form of digital slavery emerging as a threat to society.