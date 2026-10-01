The four-part program follows Enna, played by Zavinna Badena, an inquisitive teenager whose everyday experiences lead her to ask questions about energy use, conservation and the impact of human activities on the planet.

Helping her make sense of these concerns is her older brother Geo, portrayed by Benedix Ramos. As an environmental scientist who works in the field, Geo brings scientific concepts closer to Enna’s world, explaining why certain habits matter and demonstrating realistic steps families and communities can take to reduce their environmental footprint.

Instead of presenting environmental lessons purely through classroom-style discussions, the series uses the siblings’ relationship and familiar situations to make the subject more accessible to teenagers. The goal is to show that climate action can begin with choices that students themselves can practice every day.

Created particularly for Grades 9 and 10 learners, “Enna You Know!” explores topics including responsible energy consumption, sustainability and climate action.

Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. developed the series in collaboration with Schneider Electric Foundation, Schneider Electric Philippines, Makesense Asia and the Department of Education. It forms part of “Project Shaping Energy,” which seeks to strengthen energy literacy and sustainability education among students in public high schools.

For KCFI Vice President Edric Calma, investing in educational content can create an impact that extends far beyond a program’s initial broadcast.

“Ang investment po sa education, katulad ng mga ginawa nating video lessons na ito, ay makabuluhan at sustainable. Taun-taon, ilang mga bata ang matututo ng science nang maayos at magmamahal sa ating kalikasan dahil sa mga videos na ito,” Calma said.

The initiative is also being brought directly into schools. During the series launch, KCFI and its project partners turned over educational materials featuring all four episodes to Science teachers from the Department of Education Schools Division Office of Rizal.

“Enna You Know!” premiered September 16 on DepEd TV powered by Knowledge Channel. Episodes air Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays during the Grades 9 and 10 programming block at 4 p.m., with replays at 10:40 p.m.

DepEd TV reaches viewers nationwide through BEAM Channel 31 and SBN Channel 21 on digital free television. It is also carried by Cignal, GSat and SatLite through direct-to-home satellite, as well as SkyCable, SkyTV and cable operators affiliated with the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association.

By turning environmental science into stories rooted in ordinary life, “Enna You Know!” hopes to remind young Filipinos that caring for the Earth can start with something simple: understanding the consequences of their daily choices and turning that knowledge into action.