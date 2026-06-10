Pope Leo XIV met Bad Bunny in Madrid on Monday: Vatican

Spanish media said the papal team and Bad Bunny's entourage were still deciding on the best moment to publish photos of their meeting.

Around 80,000 people packed the iconic football ground for a meeting between the pope and Madrid's diocesan community on day three of Leo's trip to Spain.

His stay in Madrid coincided with a series of concerts by Bad Bunny at the Metropolitano stadium of Real Madrid's cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, part of his hit "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" ("I Should Have Taken More Photos") world tour.

Some observers pointed to modern youth being torn between spirituality and profane music in a historically Catholic country where traditional religious observance has declined for decades.

But as his plane headed to Madrid on Saturday, Leo told reporters he was "very pleased by the reports" that young people were increasingly interested in the Catholic Church.

"I think many will see Bad Bunny. But I think there will also be a few here to see the pope. And that says something," Leo said of the conflicting loyalties.