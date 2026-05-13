e.l.f. Cosmetics co-founder to become Catholic priest

The transformation is remarkable not because Borba abandoned success, but because he chose a different definition of it.

Before entering religious life, Borba’s résumé reflected several careers in one. He worked as a model, singer, designer, actor and entrepreneur before helping turn e.l.f. Cosmetics into one of the most recognizable beauty brands in the market.

But somewhere along the way, he felt called toward something deeper.

“He felt a profound and clear call from God to do and be more,” said Chandler Marquez of the Diocese of Fresno.

In 2019, Borba reportedly gave away much of his fortune to charitable causes before entering seminary formation.

He later studied at St. Patrick's Seminary and University in Menlo Park while preparing for the priesthood.

The Diocese of Fresno said Borba’s experiences in business, ambition, struggle and personal searching would allow him to connect deeply with people navigating modern life.

Borba’s journey also reflects a willingness to walk away from comfort in pursuit of purpose.

After years spent building a beauty empire focused on outward transformation, he now prepares for a life centered on faith, service and helping others search for something deeper within themselves.