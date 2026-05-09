6th Sunday of Easter

Liturgy of the Word –

1st Reading, Acts 8:5-8, 14-17

Saul persecutes the church in Jerusalem, scattering its members in Judea and Samaria (vv. 1-3; see also Acts 22:4 and Acts 26:9-11). But Philip continues to proclaim the Messiah in Samaria with great deeds, curing the sick and the possessed, giving great joy to the people (vv. 5-8). The Apostles in Jerusalem hear about the conversions in Samaria and send Peter and John. They lay hands on the baptized Samaritans and they receive the Holy Spirit (vv. 14-17).

Resp. Ps. 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 16, 20

Praise of God. “Shout joyfully to God, all the earth; sing of his glorious name; give him glorious praise. Say to God, ‘How awesome your deeds! Before your great strength your enemies cringe’” (vv. 2-3). “All the earth falls in worship before you: they sing of you, sing of your name! Come and see the works of God, awesome in deeds before the children of Adam. He changed the sea to dry land; through the river they passed on foot” (vv. 5-6).

There we rejoiced in him, who rules by his might forever, let no one rise to challenge!” (vv. 4-7; see Ex. 14:1-15, 21).

“Come and hear, all you who fear God, while I recount what has been done for me” (v. 16). “Blessed be God, who did not reject my prayer and refuse his mercy” (v. 20).

2nd Reading, 1 Pt. 3:15-18

Pastoral Instructions. “Sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts. Always be ready to give an explanation to anyone for your hope, but do it with gentleness and reverence, keeping your conscience clear, so that when you are maligned, those who defame your good conduct in Christ may themselves be put to shame” (vv. 15-16).

“For it is better to suffer for doing good, if that be the will of God, than for doing evil. For Christ also suffered for our sins once, the righteous for the sake of the unrighteous, that he might lead you to God. Put to death in the flesh, he was brought to life in the spirit” (vv. 17-18).

Gospel, Jn. 14: 15-21. From the Last Supper Discourse. “If you love me, you will keep my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate to be with you always, the Spirit of truth, which the world cannot accept, because it neither sees nor knows it.

But you know it, because it remains with you and will be with you. I will not leave you orphans; I will come to you” (vv. 15-18).

Jesus, the 1st Advocate, the intercessor, promises the coming of a 2nd Advocate, the Holy Spirit. He also promises to come and dwell in us, the divine indwelling.

Today’s Liturgy of the Word prepares us for Pentecost Sunday, two weeks from now. Thus, in the Gospel, the Risen Lord promises the giving of the Holy Spirit and the Lord’s indwelling in us in the Spirit. The 1st Reading narrates Peter giving the Holy Spirit to newly baptized Samaritans. Indeed, let us sing of the Lord’s awesome gift to us!

Prayer: Grant, almighty God, that we may celebrate with heartfelt devotion these days of joy, which we keep in honor of the risen Lord, and that what we relive in remembrance we may always hold to in what we do, through Christ our Risen Lord and Savior. Amen.