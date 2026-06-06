Solemnity of the Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ

Some of the new texts for the liturgy of the Feast were composed by St. Thomas Aquinas. Thus, the Mass Sequence, “Lauda Sion Salvatorem,” and the hymns: “Panis Angelicus,” “Pange Lingua,” “Tantum Ergo,” and “O Salutaris Hostia.” The Eucharistic procession after the Mass contributed to the popularity of the Feast through the 14th century.

God gives us daily bread at our tables. But infinitely more, God gives us Bread at the Mass table, Bread that does not perish — his own Body and Blood — food for our journey toward heaven.

“Whoever eats this bread will live forever.” In this Bread, Jesus lets us partake of his love. He nourishes us with it. We are to live the Eucharist, live a style of life, centered on loving Jesus and walking together with our neighbor toward heaven, nourished by the Bread of eternal life.

Prayer: O God, in this wonderful Sacrament, you left us a memorial of your Passion. Grant, we pray, so to revere the mysteries of your Body and Blood that we may experience in ourselves the fruits of your redemption, who live and reign with God the Father in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever. Amen.