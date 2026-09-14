Pope Leo XIV has restored the salaries of cardinals and senior Vatican officials to pre-Covid levels, reversing pay cuts introduced by his predecessor Francis during the pandemic, according to a decree published Monday.

In 2021, Pope Francis cut the salaries of cardinals by 10 percent and those of senior Vatican officials by eight percent to ease pressure on the Holy See's finances during the Covid-19 crisis and amid chronic budget deficits.

In a papal decree issued on Monday, his 71st birthday, the US pontiff said the measure was abolished from September 1, 2026.