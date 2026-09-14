Pope Leo XIV has restored the salaries of cardinals and senior Vatican officials to pre-Covid levels, reversing pay cuts introduced by his predecessor Francis during the pandemic, according to a decree published Monday.
In 2021, Pope Francis cut the salaries of cardinals by 10 percent and those of senior Vatican officials by eight percent to ease pressure on the Holy See's finances during the Covid-19 crisis and amid chronic budget deficits.
In a papal decree issued on Monday, his 71st birthday, the US pontiff said the measure was abolished from September 1, 2026.
The pay cuts, which had been "necessary to face the exceptional challenge of the pandemic", could now be lifted, Leo said, adding that Vatican institutions would continue efforts to ensure their "economic sustainability".
The decree said the decision would not be applied retroactively.
A cardinal working in the Roman Curia, the Catholic Church's central administration, is estimated to earn between 4,500 and 5,000 euros ($5,200-$5,800) a month.
The Holy See's finances are showing signs of improvement. In its annual report published in May, the Vatican bank reported net profit of 51 million euros.
In a separate decree released Monday, Leo cancelled a plan by the last pope to transfer some of the Vatican archives outside of the tiny city state. It said a new building would be erected in the Vatican.