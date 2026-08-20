Filipino pageant fans will soon get the chance to celebrate Katrina Llegado as she returns to the Philippines following her triumphant journey at Miss Supranational 2026.

Llegado’s official homecoming is scheduled from 27 August to 7 September, marking her first major celebration on home soil as the reigning Miss Supranational.

The Filipina beauty queen captured the international crown on July 31 in Nowy Sącz, Poland, emerging victorious over more than 60 delegates from around the world. Her victory made her the second Filipina to win Miss Supranational, following Mutya Datul’s historic triumph in 2013.

After representing the country with confidence and determination on the global stage, Llegado will now return to a nation ready to celebrate another milestone for Philippine pageantry.

Her homecoming is expected to be a memorable victory lap for a queen who departed the country as a contender and returns carrying one of international pageantry’s most prestigious crowns.