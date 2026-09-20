The said Bailey Bridge is being fast tracked as it would serve as a temporary route for motorists who plans to utilize the Agana Bridge. Dizon furthered that the temporary bridge can be used by pedestrians and light vehicles after it passes the required load test.

He says that by tomorrow, or Tuesday, the Bailey Bridge will be opened to vehicles and pedestrians with a 10-ton limit.

Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap said, "Muli pong dinalaw ni DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon ang ginagawang Bailey Bridge sa Agana Bridge upang makita ang progreso nito at masiguro na maayos itong maisasagawa at magagamit ng ating mga kababayan."

She added, "Tuloy-tuloy po ang ating pakikipag-ugnayan sa DPWH upang matutukan ang mga kinakailangang hakbang at mapalapit ang mga serbisyo at solusyon para sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga apektado ng sitwasyon sa Agana Bridge."

The Agana Bridge (formerly known as the Calero Bridge) crosses the Tarlac River, connecting the Tarlac City center to western municipalities like Camiling, Mayantoc, and Sta. Ignacia.

On the evening of August 29, 2026, the bridge partially caved in due to fierce river currents and relentless rains brought by the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

A Toyota Avanza SUV plunged into the river as the structure gave way. One passenger was successfully rescued and the bodies of three other passengers were retrieved, while search-and-rescue operations continue for the remaining missing individual.