The organization said the action was taken under provisions of its contractual policies, although its statement did not publicly detail the specific circumstances that led to the decision.

With her reign officially terminated, Li will also no longer represent the United States at Miss Grand International 2026.

The development comes amid online reports raising questions about Li’s eligibility during the national selection process, including claims involving divorce proceedings that were allegedly not disclosed at the time. Separate reports have also linked her to legal proceedings stemming from an alleged traffic-related incident.

These claims, however, should be treated as allegations unless independently verified through court records, official authorities or statements from the parties directly involved. Miss Grand USA’s announcement itself did not identify these reported issues as the reason for ending Li’s reign.

As discussion surrounding the controversy grows within the pageant community, Miss Grand USA appealed for civility and emphasized its opposition to bullying, harassment, defamatory statements, degrading comments and personal attacks.

The organization has yet to announce who will assume the Miss Grand USA title or represent the country at Miss Grand International 2026.