Beyond the sash ceremony, Lopez received an early boost in the competition after securing a place in the Top 10 of the Pre-Arrival Voting. The achievement earned her an invitation to an exclusive dinner with Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil, Teresa Chaivisut and reigning Miss Grand International Emma Tiglao.

The recognition comes as Lopez begins navigating the activities leading to coronation night, with Filipino pageant supporters rallying behind her bid for another strong showing for the Philippines.

For Lopez, being formally sashed represents more than another milestone in her pageant career. It signals the responsibility of carrying the country on an international platform as she competes alongside delegates from around the world.

The competition will intensify in October. The National Costume and Preliminary Competition is scheduled for October 7, followed by the Miss Grand International 2026 Grand Finals on October 10.

With the Philippine sash finally across her shoulder and an early Top 10 voting finish already secured, Angelica Lopez begins her quest for the golden crown with the support of Filipino pageant fans firmly behind her.