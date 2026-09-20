Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the Philippines must abide by the “One-China” policy through concrete actions and refrain from taking any steps that could harm its diplomatic relations.

The DFA assured Beijing that Manila’s “One-China” policy remains “consistent, clear and unchanged,” though it emphasized that adherence to such principle does not necessitate cutting practical and economic ties with Taipei.

“The One China Policy does not preclude the Philippines from pursuing economic, cultural and functional cooperation with Taiwan. As President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently noted, the Philippines and Taiwan are close neighbors with a long history of doing business together,” the DFA asserted

The Philippines has long recognized the government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China in accordance with the 1975 Joint Communiqué between Manila and Beijing.

“The 1987 Constitution commits the State to an independent foreign policy, with executive power vested in the President,” the DFA said.

Marcos in May said the Philippines will not meddle in the China-Taiwan internal conflict in accordance with the “One-China” policy, although he called for the peaceful resolution of tensions involving Taipei.

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro said that while the Philippines recognizes the “One-China” policy, Beijing cannot dictate to Manila how it is interpreted or applied.

Teodoro’s remarks were in direct response to Guo’s statement criticizing Taiwan’s plans to establish the said office in Cebu to serve Taiwanese travelers in the central Philippines. This will mark Taiwan’s second representative office in the Philippines, following its main office (the Manila Economic and Cultural Office) in Makati City.

“Let me stress again, no matter how the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) authorities collude with external forces to seek ‘diplomatic breakthroughs’ and advance their separatist agenda in whatever form, such attempts will be all in vain and doomed to fail,” Guo warned.

The DPP is a political party in Taiwan, formed in 1986, that sought, among other things, Taipei’s self-determination.