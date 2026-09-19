The latest victory also raises the United States’ total to four Miss International Queen crowns. Mimi Marks first brought the title home in 2005, followed by Jazell Barbie Royale in 2019, Monet in 2025, and now Colby in 2026.

The crowning became even more memorable as Monet officially passed the title to another representative from her own country, sealing a milestone chapter for the United States in the pageant’s history.

For the Philippines, Red Spiegelman ended her Miss International Queen 2026 journey with an impressive Top 6 finish. The Filipina representative survived the earlier cuts and remained in contention deep into the competition before concluding her campaign among the pageant’s six highest-placing delegates.

Although the crown ultimately went to the United States, Spiegelman’s Top 6 placement gave the Philippines another notable showing on the Miss International Queen stage.

Colby, meanwhile, begins her reign carrying a distinction no previous Miss International Queen winner had achieved—becoming part of the pageant’s first-ever back-to-back victory for a country.