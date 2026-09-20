However, Saw’s experience ultimately proved decisive, securing a 12-7, 12-7 victory to claim the bronze medal.

Despite missing out on the P400,000 cash incentive awarded by the Philippine Sports Commission to bronze medalists, Agustin’s fourth-place effort marks significant progress for the young athlete.

It improves on his eighth-place finish at the SEA Games in Bangkok and follows a silver-medal performance at the Asian Beach Games in China, with his fellow 14-year-old teammates Anel Pacis Jr. and Dailan Christoffe Montenegro.

After dominating the Palarong Pambansa last year in Ilocos Norte as sepak takraw athletes, they were discovered by coach George Dalanay, who urged them to try out the sport of teqball, which combines the principles of football, volleyball and sepak takraw.

“Gusto ko po yumaman para sa pamilya ko,” said Agustin, the first athlete in his family, whose father works as a Wi-Fi technician.