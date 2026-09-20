The International Finance Corp. (IFC) has approved up to $110 million in financing for fintech company First Circle in a transaction that could become its first securitization deal in the Philippines backed by small and medium enterprise (SME) loans.

IFC documents showed that the board of the World Bank Group's private-sector arm approved the investment in First Circle SPV on 10 September, with the project now classified as “pending signing,” meaning the investment has been approved but the IFC and First Circle have yet to sign the required legal agreements.

“Commitments are envisaged to be executed in multiple tranches, with IFC’s participation in the first tranche of up to US$15 million across both senior and mezzanine tranches,” IFC said.

“The proposed investment is anticipated to be structured as an up to four-year securitization facility, with a roll-over option available at the end of each of the first three years.”