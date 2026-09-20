“The order for us is, by October, the recommendation should be at [Lopez] table for approval…we know that Secretary Banoy will decide on it immediately,” Pua said in a radio interview.

“Once he decides on it, we will immediately implement whatever increase we will implement,” he added.

The review comes as another round of fuel price increases threatens to further squeeze public transport drivers.

Diesel prices are expected to increase by P10 per liter on Tuesday, 22 September, while gasoline prices may rise by P5 per liter amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

Pua said the LTFRB was coordinating with other government agencies as it considers a fare adjustment that would balance the interests of drivers and commuters.

“We are finalizing our recommendation, we will also take into consideration the plan for a minimum wage increase this coming week so that commuters would not bear the weight of the increase,” he said.

On 19 March, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. indefinitely suspended a planned P1 and P2 fare increase for traditional and modern jeepneys, respectively, saying commuters should not shoulder the burden of higher fuel prices.

“In my view, since we are still facing challenges due to the conflict in the Middle East, I said that this may not be the right time to increase the fares for our people,” Marcos said in a video message.

Transport groups criticized the suspension, arguing that government subsidies, while providing short-term relief, would not be enough to sustain drivers' livelihoods amid prolonged increases in operating costs.