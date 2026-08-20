“Sa aking mga pag-aaral, pananaliksik, may mga nakakaimpluwensya sa mga mag-aaral natin na nagkakaroon sila ng hindi magandang ideya,” he added.

(The first thing that came to my mind was Filipino students are not like this. Filipino students are not this kind of violent students. In my studies and research, there are things that influence our students, causing them to have bad ideas.)

According to Gatchalian, the possible influence of social media, the internet and violent games on students should be studied more closely.

“Kaya isa sa nakikita naming dapat pag-aralan nang masusi ay yung impluwensya ng social media, impluwensya ng internet, at impluwensya na rin ng tinatawag nating violent games,” Gatchalian said.

(One of the things that we see that should be studied closely is the influence of social media, the influence of the internet, and also the influence of what we call violent games.)

Nearly two months ago, three students were killed in a shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on 22 June.

Another shooting occurred Tuesday, 18 August, at Ateneo de Zamboanga University-Junior High School in Zamboanga City, leaving a student and the alleged student-shooter dead. The shooting was livestreamed.

Gatchalian said authorities should also closely examine the storage and accessibility of firearms following the Tacloban and Zamboanga incidents.

He noted that the firearms used in the two shootings were reportedly obtained from relatives — an aunt in the Tacloban case and the father of the alleged shooter in Zamboanga.

“Kaya yung pagtago [at] paghandle ng mga ganitong armas dapat ding busisiin ng batas,” Gatchalian said.

(So, the storage and handling of these kinds of firearms should also be scrutinized by law.)

Mental health programs in schools

Gatchalian reiterated the need for wider implementation of Republic Act 12080, or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which mandates school-based mental health programs and the establishment of mental health and well-being offices and care centers in schools.

“Dito sa nangyari sa Zamboanga, nagpakamatay rin yung bumaril. So, nakikita natin na mental issues,” he said as he urged the implementation of RA 12080.

(With what happened in Zamboanga, the shooter also died by suicide. So, we can see that there are mental health issues.)

Gatchalian also said the government allocated funds in the 2026 budget to hire 10,000 guidance counselors or school counselor associates.

He encouraged psychologists and guidance counselors to apply for the positions once applications open, noting that the law provides higher salaries for the posts.

Social media ban for minors

Gatchalian also said he has filed a bill seeking to ban social media use among children under 16, with the measure set for sponsorship next week.

“I-sponsor na siya next week, magkakaroon ng debate,” Gatchalian said, adding that senators would discuss the potential benefits and concerns surrounding restrictions on social media use among minors.

“Pag-usapan natin para marinig natin on the floor kung ano yung mga nakakaimpluwensiya sa ating mga kabataan,” he added.

(I will sponsor it next week, and there will be a debate. Let us discuss it so that we can hear on the floor what influences our young people.)

Gatchalian said legislation would be necessary to enforce a social media ban for minors, including penalties and other measures that the Senate is expected to deliberate on next week.