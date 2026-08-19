The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, is set to deliver additional 10,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) to the residents of Pampanga who were adversely affected by flooding due to the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

In a visit to Macabebe, Pampanga on 18 August 2026, Gatchalian met with Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda to discuss the needs of the Kapampangan families affected by the flooding. Pineda has asked for a long-term solution and masterplan against the continuous flooding that hinders the lives of the Kapampangans.