The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, is set to deliver additional 10,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) to the residents of Pampanga who were adversely affected by flooding due to the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.
In a visit to Macabebe, Pampanga on 18 August 2026, Gatchalian met with Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda to discuss the needs of the Kapampangan families affected by the flooding. Pineda has asked for a long-term solution and masterplan against the continuous flooding that hinders the lives of the Kapampangans.
Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, DSWD Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, DSWD Usec. Diana Rose Cajipe and Asec. Irene Dumlao, Senior BM Fritzie David-Dizon, 4th District BM Dr. Kaye Naguit, Executive Assistant IV Angelina Blanco and PDRRM Officer Janica Yambao were also present during the meeting.
Macabebe Mayor Bobong Flores, Vice Mayor Vince Flores and LGU officials thanked the DSWD Secretary for the assistance. Also present were Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Vice Mayor Peter Nucom and Minalin Mayor Philip Naguit.
Secretary Gatchalian said that the visit is part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive of monitoring and check on the relief operations in provinces to ensure that no Filipino goes hungry during crisis.
Gatchalian also led the distribution of Food and Non-Food Items (FNFIs) in the town of Bacolor for the families who are currently staying at evacuation centers.