The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Thursday opened this year's celebration of the National Shelter Month (NSM) with another milestone in the continuing nationwide rollout of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling and Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr. led the topping off ceremony for 4PH Jab Residences' Towers C and D in Barangay Paliparan, Damariñas, Cavite which marked another milestone in the construction and development of the 4PH Sampaloc III project.

Also present were Pag IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta and Megawide CEO Edgar Saavedra and other DHSUD, Pag IBIG Fund and Megawide officials..

The topping off of Jab Residences' Towers C and D indicated the advance stage of construction of the two buildings which are part of the 17-tower project that will generate at least 3,000 condominium-type housing units.

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Secretary Aliling said the milestone reflects the Department's commitment to providing Filipino families with safe, decent, and affordable housing, in line with the objectives of National Shelter Month.

"Ang topping off ng 4PH-Sampaloc III ay isang malinaw na patunay sa patuloy at mas mabilis na pag-usad ng ating programa sa pabahay. Sa bawat gusaling natatapos, mas inilalapit natin ang mga pamilya sa tahanang kanilang pinapangarap," Secretary Aliling said.

"Ngayon buwan, mas magiging makabuluhan ang pagdiriwang natin ng National Shelter Month dahil sa mga ganitong aktibidad ng DHSUD kasama ang ating mga key shelter agencies at mga private partners sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH Program ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr.," he added.

EXPANDED 4PH UPDATES

Since introducing other models in the original 4PH Program last year, Secretary Aliling said that DHSUD delivered 135,758 housing units through various housing modalities under the Expanded 4PH including Social Housing Finance Corporation's Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, the deployment of modular shelter units to disaster-stricken areas, and the revival of Presidential Proclamations.

The Pag IBIG Fund also increased the ceiling for housing loans up to P10 million with special promotional rates under the Expanded 4PH.

GROWING PRIVATE SECTOR SUPPORT

Secretary Aliling cited importance of the partnership between the government and the private sector in advancing the administration's housing agenda. So far, some of the country's top developers, namely, Megawide, Filinvest Land Inc., Ayala Land's Amaia and Avida, and SM Development Corp. have signified support to the government's housing initiatives.

"Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr., patuloy nating pinaiigting ang ating mga programa upang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino ang magkaroon ng sariling tahanan. Ang araw na ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang sa hangad ng DHSUD, Pag IBIG Fund at Megawide na maghatid ng libu-libong socialized housing units sa ilalim ng Expanded 4PH Program. Sa pagtutulungan ng pamahalaan at pribadong sektor, mas mapapalawak natin ang paghahatid ng disente, ligtas, at abot-kayang pabahay sa ating mga kababayan," Secretary Aliling added.

This year, DHSUD is expecting to about 200,000 housing units based on the trend of approval of licenses to sell--the highest since 2022 following the implementation of regulatory reforms.

These DHSUD milestones reflect the NSM 2026 theme, "Tahanan. Pamayanan. Kinabukasan," highlighting the importance of providing not only decent homes but also opportunities for Filipino families to build better communities and secure a brighter future. October is declared as National Shelter Month by virtue of Proclamation No. 662 series of 1995. ####