Atty. Kathy Florence M. Baldonado, Davao City's Register of Deeds IV, stepped into the national spotlight as the latest witness in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday, 1 October.

A lawyer by profession, Baldonado is a graduate of the Ateneo de Davao University College of Law and passed the Bar examinations in 2015.

Her background also extends to real estate. Baldonado passed the Real Estate Broker Licensure Examination in May 2015, according to records from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

As Register of Deeds IV, Baldonado handles the registration and maintenance of official records involving real properties in Davao City — a role that has now brought her before the Senate impeachment court.

Baldonado was called to authenticate official records involving a property in Matina, Davao City, allegedly associated with Duterte's husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio.

Her testimony is largely documentary, focusing on land records maintained by her office and the ownership and registration details contained in them.

Her appearance comes as the impeachment court examines evidence related to Article II of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of accumulating unexplained wealth and failing to fully disclose her assets and properties.