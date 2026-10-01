PALO, Leyte — A newly released drug suspect was arrested again in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sto. Niño, Tanauan, Leyte, on Thursday.

Police identified the suspect only by the alias “Marco,” 25, a resident of Palo who was classified as a high-value individual on the drug watchlist.

Authorities said Marco was arrested after allegedly selling shabu to an undercover police officer.

Police recovered four packs of suspected shabu weighing about 131 grams with an estimated street value of P890,800.

Also seized were a .45-caliber Colt M1911 pistol, a magazine, four rounds of ammunition, P14,500 in marked money and a motorcycle.

Police said charges are being prepared against the suspect for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.