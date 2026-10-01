The House prosecution panel will no longer present former senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes IV as a witness in the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Lead prosecutor Rep. Gerville Luistro announced the decision Thursday as the panel continued presenting evidence on allegations involving Duterte’s wealth.

“The prosecution has finally decided not to present former Senator ‘Sonny’ Trillanes. We seek the kind indulgence of the Honorable Impeachment Court for the belated final position on this particular concern,” Luistro said in open court.

Trillanes had been expected to testify about documents and allegations he previously presented during House hearings on the impeachment complaints, including alleged financial transactions involving Duterte and her family.

He later said in a 30 September social media post that he had “a lot of new damaging evidence” against Sara Duterte and that the senator-judges and the public should decide whether the evidence was reliable.

Asked about the decision to drop Trillanes, Luistro said it was the “prosecution’s prerogative.”

Tulfo questions witnesses

Before the announcement, senator-judge Raffy Tulfo urged prosecutors to be more selective in presenting witnesses, saying some witnesses appeared unnecessary and could prolong the proceedings.

Tulfo also said he would have preferred Trillanes to testify before an Anti-Money Laundering Council official so that any bank accounts he discussed could subsequently be verified.