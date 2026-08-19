Australia emerged as the biggest winner at the Little Miss & Miss Teen Universe 2026 competition, capturing three major crowns during the international pageant held in Quezon City on August 18.
Young delegates representing different countries gathered in the Philippines to compete across several age divisions, with Australia delivering an impressive showing in three of the pageant’s most prominent categories.
Kayla Atkinson, representing Queensland, Australia, secured the Little Miss Universe 2026 crown, while fellow Australian Audrey Miaga claimed the Miss PreTeen Universe 2026 title. Completing the country’s remarkable three-crown finish was Aurora Payne, who emerged victorious as Miss Teen Universe 2026.
The competition also celebrated young representatives from other parts of the world. Uganda earned a crown through Bracht Anganire Barnabas, while India joined the roster of champions through Kiana Mahendrakar.
Beyond the competition, the event provided an international platform for its young participants to showcase their confidence, personality and talents while building friendships with fellow delegates from different cultures.
The pageant was organized by Cristhrel Fraulein Bulacan and the La Reinas Filipinas Organization.
Little Miss & Miss Teen Universe 2026 winners:
Mini Miss Universe 2026 — Bracht Anganire Barnabas, Uganda
Little Mister Universe 2026 — Kiana Mahendrakar, India
Little Miss Universe 2026 — Kayla Atkinson, Queensland, Australia
Miss PreTeen Universe 2026 — Audrey Miaga, Australia
Miss Teen Universe 2026 — Aurora Payne, Australia
With three titles going to its delegates, Australia closed the competition with a commanding performance and one of the evening’s biggest celebrations.