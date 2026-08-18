“Pero, kailangan, isa-isahin nating aayusin iyong mga problemang, ewan ko, dekada na ang binilang, nagkapatong-patong na lahat iyan,” he added.

Dizon said the agency must continue working on solutions despite criticism from residents affected by Monday’s flooding.

Why G. Araneta flooded

Dizon also explained why G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City was again submerged despite a P482-million drainage improvement project under the government’s Oplan Kontra Baha program.

The project installed 758 meters of large high-density polyethylene pipes designed to channel floodwater toward the San Juan River.

Dizon said the system was overwhelmed Monday because the San Juan River itself overflowed.

“The main reason is that San Juan River overflowed,” he said, explaining that the river serves as the principal outlet for floodwater from central Quezon City.

Once the San Juan River overflows, Dizon said, floodwater in central Quezon City has nowhere else to drain.

He noted, however, that floodwater along G. Araneta Avenue had receded by around 7:30 p.m., compared with previous incidents when flooding remained for as long as 24 hours.

The DPWH will continue dredging the San Juan River and coordinate with the Quezon City government on right-of-way requirements for planned upstream detention basins.

España drainage overhaul

For flood-prone España Boulevard in Manila, Dizon said the DPWH plans to construct four cross-drainage systems to channel water toward esteros leading to the Pasig River.

He said España’s existing drainage system dates back to World War II and can no longer adequately handle large volumes of rainwater.

“The problem also in España was walang pinupuntahan ang tubig,” Dizon said.

The drainage improvements are expected to be funded under the proposed 2027 national budget, while the DPWH continues declogging existing drainage lines.

Heavy flooding Monday left several University of Santo Tomas students stranded inside campus buildings, prompting the university to provide meals to those unable to leave.

Dizon also appealed to the public to stop dumping garbage into waterways as the government works to improve flood mitigation infrastructure.

“So, wala tayong magagawa dito kung hindi magtrabaho lang nang magtrabaho pa,” he said.