Joining the inspection were Engr. Roxanne V. Ferrer, Atty. Vincent Jan Nicer, DPWH Bataan 3rd District Engineer Marivel D. Navarro and Bureau of Equipment representatives Engr. Bea Rociento and Engr. Shander Tazar.

“Patuloy ang pagtutulungan ng Pamahalaang Bayan at mga katuwang na ahensya para sa kaligtasan, kahandaan, at proteksyon ng mga mamamayan laban sa pagbaha,” Santos said.

The Balsik River is one of the major river systems traversing Dinalupihan. Originating from the Zambales mountain ranges, the river passes through agricultural and residential communities before eventually draining toward Manila Bay.

The waterway is susceptible to overflowing during periods of intense rainfall and typhoons.

The DPWH has undertaken flood mitigation measures along the river, including concrete slope protection structures and channel excavation in vulnerable areas such as Daang Bago and San Simon.

The inspection came as several roads and low-lying communities in Dinalupihan remained flooded following intense rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon, or habagat.

Flooding in the area was also aggravated after a dike in neighboring Floridablanca, Pampanga, collapsed, sending large volumes of water through the Gumain River toward Dinalupihan.

Bataan Gov. Joet Garcia has suspended classes at all levels across the province amid the inclement weather.