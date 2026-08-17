Her success extended beyond the main title. Pilarsky was named the grand winner for Best in National Costume, wearing a creation by Paris de Elegante Couture by Angel Gracias. She also topped the talent competition with her rendition of “Smile,” a song famously recorded by Natalie Cole.

Pilarsky further received the Mrs. Popularity 2026 award and placed second runner-up in Best in Evening Gown. Adding a personal touch to the latter achievement, she wore an evening gown of her own creation.

Following the competition, Pilarsky took to Facebook to reflect on the people who became part of her journey and the experience of representing the country in Malaysia.

“With a heart overflowing with gratitude, humility, and joy, I write this letter to express my deepest thanks as I reflect upon the incredible journey and unforgettable moments of Elite Elegante World International 2026, held in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia,” she wrote.

Her message also placed faith, family and her supporters at the center of the celebration.

“To the Almighty God, to my beloved family, to everyone who walked beside me, and to the entire family of Elite Elegante World International 2026,” Pilarsky shared as she expressed her appreciation.

More than the crown itself, Pilarsky’s victory became another opportunity to showcase Filipino talent, creativity and determination before an international audience. From fashion and performance to her overall pageant showing, she ended her Kuala Lumpur journey with multiple honors and a new international title for the Philippines.