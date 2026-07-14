DAVAO CITY — Hundreds of job seekers flocked to the Annex Event Center at SM City Davao on Tuesday as the mall, in partnership with the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) Davao Chapter and the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Davao, held a job fair.

The event opened at 8 a.m., offering employment opportunities for first-time job seekers and experienced applicants looking to advance their careers.