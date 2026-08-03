Fashion icon and actress Heart Evangelista defended her love for shopping, saying it is something she has earned through years of hard work and sacrifice.

During her recent hosting of GMA Network’s The People Have Spoken, Heart was asked whether she would rather have a husband who is very hardworking but not smart with money, or someone who is not a spender but is lazy.

The actress explained that she has no issue with spending on the things she wants because she works tirelessly to afford them.

“Bisyo ko shopping, pero kung magtrabaho ako, nahihimatay, naoospital — everything, para mabili ko ‘yung gusto ko. So wala naman akong sinasaktan dahil do’n (My vice is shopping, but when I work, I work until I faint, get hospitalized — everything — just so I can buy what I want. So I’m not hurting anyone because of it)," she said.

Heart said her spending habits are backed by the effort she puts into her career, emphasizing that she has always worked hard for what she owns rather than relying on anyone else.