"Rushing approval of LPG swapping center guidelines is illegal and anti-LPG end-consumers," Cruz said.

The issue was raised during a 30 July 2026 meeting of the National Program Policy Task Force (NPPTF) with representatives from Department of Energy (DOE)-recognized LPG associations to discuss the latest draft of the Guidelines for the Establishment and Operation of LPG Cylinder Swapping Centers and the timeline for its approval.

The meeting was presided over by Atty. Rino E. Abad, director of the DOE's Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB).

According to NLAP, Abad said there was no need to consult the 10 sectoral chairs representing the seven administrative regions under the Regional Program Implementation Task Forces (RPITFs) before approving the guidelines.

Instead, he said the guidelines could first be approved, with the RPITFs later tasked to determine how they would be implemented in their respective regions.

NLAP, together with representatives from the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Refillers Association (LPGRA) and the Integrated LPG Distributors of the Philippines (ILDP), argued that the RPITFs must first consult their respective sectoral chairs before any recommendation is elevated to the NPPTF.

The groups cited the DOE-DTI Joint Department Circular No. JDC2022-11-0002, which provides that the RPITFs should undertake consultations, voting and collegial decision-making before forwarding recommendations to the national task force.

The organizations also pointed to Republic Act No. 11592, or the LPG Industry Regulation Act of 2021, saying its implementing rules should prioritize the safety and welfare of LPG consumers.

"Any implementing guidelines must strictly comply with the law, undergo proper consultation with all stakeholders, and ultimately protect the welfare, safety, and interests of LPG end-consumers—not the interests of a selected few," Cruz said.

NLAP urged the DOE not to rush the approval process and instead complete the required consultations before finalizing the guidelines.

"No need to rush. Let us go through the correct process before approval. And let us not forget that the most important thing is that we should not compromise the safety of our fellow LPG end-consumers," Cruz said.