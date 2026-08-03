SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — Authorities are conducting search operations for Nicky A. Oller, a 59-year-old director of the Poro Point Management Corporation (PPMC), who went missing after leaving for a morning walk on Friday, 31 July.
Oller, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Tubao, La Union, left his home at around 5:30 a.m. His wife reported him missing after he failed to return.
Police launched search operations after receiving an emergency report at 8:37 a.m. Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage to trace Oller's movements and determine his last known whereabouts.
At the time of his disappearance, Oller was wearing a green-and-black hooded jacket, jogging pants and white shoes.
Before joining the PPMC, a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Oller served as a municipal councilor in Tubao from 2001 to 2010 and again from 2013 to 2019.