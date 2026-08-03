Exported by Gerb Golden Hands Corp. of Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte, the shipment consists of 1,350 boxes of Cardava bananas weighing 12 kilos each, along with 50 boxes each of sweet potatoes and singkamas weighing 10 kilos each. The produce is headed to Rana Mohammed Saleem Commercial LLC in Jeddah.

The export opportunity began during the AGRA Middle East Exhibition 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, where the DA Regional Field Office XI and Gerb Golden Hands introduced Davao agricultural products to potential buyers.

Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said the shipment shows how international trade promotions can translate into actual business opportunities for farmers and exporters.

"This shipment is proof that our participation in international trade exhibitions goes beyond promotion. It creates real market opportunities for our farmers and exporters. Every successful shipment strengthens Davao Region's reputation as a dependable source of premium agricultural products and opens the door to more sustained export opportunities," Gonzaga said.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said expanding export markets is a key part of strengthening Philippine agriculture and creating better income opportunities for farmers.

"Every new export market we open creates opportunities for Filipino farmers to earn more from what they grow instead of allowing that value to benefit producers in other countries. Expanding agricultural exports helps narrow our trade deficit, encourages investments in modern farming and logistics, generates jobs in rural communities and builds a more competitive agricultural sector that can drive long-term economic growth," Tiu Laurel said.

The DA said the shipment highlights the potential of Philippine agriculture to move beyond traditional markets by developing new destinations for local produce and strengthening the country's position in global food trade.