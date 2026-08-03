Castro also appeared to agree with Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno's view that local courts cannot issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against a wage order, citing Article 126 of the Labor Code, which states that no court injunction may restrain the implementation of a wage order.

"Lumalabas po kasi na ang dapat na naging remedyo ng sinuman na sanang may concern dito ay nagsampa ng apela sa Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board. Ipa-file ito ng apela at hindi sana sa korte," Castro, a litigation lawyer, said.

She said the OSG is preparing its response to oppose the decision of the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 152, which issued a 20-day TRO, while emphasizing that the administration respects the court's ruling.

However, Castro declined to speculate on whether the wage increase would automatically take effect once the TRO expires on 13 August, saying the matter rests with the court.

The TRO stemmed from a petition filed by two construction firms, which challenged the ₱85 wage increase, arguing that it would adversely affect businesses.

The wage adjustment was scheduled to be implemented in two tranches: ₱60 beginning 25 July and the remaining ₱25 on 20 January 2027.