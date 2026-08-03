To be held at the SMX Convention Center Aura in Taguig City, the event will gather innovators, industry leaders, policymakers, academe representatives and communities to highlight collaborative solutions addressing environmental and development challenges.

Carrying the theme “Bayanihan Innovation for a Green and Resilient Philippines,” SUSTEX 2026 will feature plenary discussions, expert lectures, technology exhibits and interactive displays focused on advancing sustainable development through science and innovation.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. said sustainability efforts require collective action from different sectors, emphasizing that science, technology and innovation must be translated into practical solutions.

“Last year, I challenged everyone to move beyond commitments and demonstrate real, measurable action. Today, that challenge evolves into a shared responsibility—because building a green and resilient Philippines is not the work of one sector alone, but through the bayanihan spirit powered by science, technology, and innovation,” Solidum said.

He added that breakthroughs in clean and efficient energy, circular economy initiatives and disaster resilience technologies can achieve greater impact when government, businesses, academe and communities work together.

“Sustainability is not merely about safeguarding the future; it is about empowering every Filipino to take part in building it today. Through SUSTEX 2026 and the spirit of Bayanihan for Innovation, we can turn bold ideas into transformative solutions that uplift our communities, strengthen our economy, and ensure a more resilient and sustainable future for generations to come,” he said.

Among the technologies to be showcased are locally developed electric mobility solutions designed to support cleaner transportation. These include the E-Trike, a compact electric vehicle for community transport; the C-Trike, which converts traditional tricycles into battery-powered units; the E-Tranvia, an all-electric tourist tram; and battery-swapping systems that aim to improve the efficiency of electric vehicle operations.

The expo will also feature clean energy and environmental solutions, including Charging in Minutes (CharM), an electric vehicle charging technology that can provide a full charge in under 60 minutes, and an electric passenger ferry designed for cleaner inland water transportation.

For energy security and waste management, DOST will present a portable power generation system that converts municipal solid waste and agricultural biomass into electricity, providing an alternative energy source for remote and disaster-affected communities.

The event will also highlight technologies focused on disaster preparedness and climate monitoring, including the WEHLO localized weather, environment and hydromet monitoring system, which provides real-time data for disaster response and planning, and the USHER structural health monitoring system that helps assess buildings after earthquakes.

Circular economy innovations will also be featured, including LESSTICS Inc., a startup that transforms single-use plastics into sustainable construction materials such as roofing tiles to help reduce waste and promote resource efficiency.