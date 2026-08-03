City Savings Bank (CitySavings), a subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), has been named a finalist in the Financial Inclusion category of the 2026 League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) CSR Medal of Recognition for its flagship financial literacy program, Project ₱er@parasyon.
The recognition highlights the bank's efforts to promote financial inclusion by equipping communities with the knowledge and skills needed to manage their finances effectively.
Project ₱er@parasyon has become a cornerstone of CitySavings' corporate social responsibility program, integrating financial education into the bank's broader mission of promoting sustainable community development and long-term economic resilience.
"This recognition is a milestone we share with our dedicated CitySavings Bankers, whose active support and collaboration are instrumental in our commitment to fostering a more financially inclusive society," said Paula Viegelmann-Ruelan, assistant vice president and head of Reputation and Brand Management at CitySavings.
"We remain dedicated to our vision of creating measurable, impact-driven results that empower Filipinos through sustainable development," she added.
CitySavings said the program also supports its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments and aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8, which promotes decent work and economic growth.
Since its launch in 2016, Project ₱er@parasyon has conducted more than 1,800 financial literacy sessions benefiting over 138,000 participants nationwide.