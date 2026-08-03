Project ₱er@parasyon has become a cornerstone of CitySavings' corporate social responsibility program, integrating financial education into the bank's broader mission of promoting sustainable community development and long-term economic resilience.

"This recognition is a milestone we share with our dedicated CitySavings Bankers, whose active support and collaboration are instrumental in our commitment to fostering a more financially inclusive society," said Paula Viegelmann-Ruelan, assistant vice president and head of Reputation and Brand Management at CitySavings.

"We remain dedicated to our vision of creating measurable, impact-driven results that empower Filipinos through sustainable development," she added.

CitySavings said the program also supports its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments and aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8, which promotes decent work and economic growth.

Since its launch in 2016, Project ₱er@parasyon has conducted more than 1,800 financial literacy sessions benefiting over 138,000 participants nationwide.