DOLE’s Independence Day job fair

In the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) celebration of the 128th Independence Day on 12 June, it will hold a nationwide job fair in 55 sites, with an estimated 95,000 employment opportunities available to job seekers.
With the theme called “Trabaho Agad,” the fairs aim to support unemployed and underemployed individuals, including those who recently lost their jobs due to the Middle East crisis, to find new employment and income opportunities closer to their communities.
As part of the United Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT), the whole-of-government strategy adopted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to protect the economy by generating jobs for Filipinos.
Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino said the job fairs are designed to make employment services more accessible and convenient to job seekers’ needs, while enabling employers to connect to a broader pool of qualified applicants.
Alongside this, Trabaho Agad is among the comprehensive initiatives of the current administration to expand access to decent work opportunities and support the reintegration of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) into the workforce.
Positions range from jobs in retail, manufacturing, construction, business outsourcing, accommodation, and food service, including sales crew, production operators, construction workers, call center representatives, and service crew, among others.
The job fairs will also be facilitated by other agencies such as the NBI, SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG.
Schedule and venues of the job fairs:
National Capital Region (NCR):
June 12 - SM San Lazaro, SM Sangandaan, SM Sucat, Vista Mall Taguig, SM Center Las Pinas, Robinsons Las Pinas, SM City East Ortigas, SM Megamall, SM Marikina, Double Dragon Plaza, Robinsons Novaliches
June 17 - Walmart Quezon City
June 26 - Ayala Malls Circuit
Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)
June 12 - Porta Vaga Mall
Region I: SM City Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College Gymnasium – Main Campus, Candon City, Ilocos Sur; SM La Union, San Fernando City, La Union; NEPO Mall, Dagupan City, Pangasinan; SM City Rosales, Pangasinan; Don Leopoldo Sison Convention Center, Alaminos City, Pangasinan
Region II: June 12 - SM City Tuguegarao
Region III: June 12 - SM City Bataan; SM San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; CDRRMC Training Center, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; SM Telabastagan
CALABARZON: June 12 - SM City Dasmariñas, Cavite; PGL Extension Office, Barangay Halang, Calamba City
MIMAROPA: June 12 - Bulwagang Panlalawigan, Provincial Capitol Complex, Brgy. Camilmil, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Looc Public Plaza, Romblon; Multi-Purpose Building, Brgy. Capaclan, Romblon, Romblon
Region V: June 12 - SM City Legazpi, Albay
Region VI: June 12 - Robinsons Place Iloilo
Negros Island Region: June 12 - Robinsons Place Dumaguete; SM Bacolod
Region VII: June 12 - Carmen Cultural Center, Carmen, Bohol; SM Seaside, Cebu City
Region VIII
June 12 - Robinsons North Tacloban; Sogod Municipal Gymnasium, Sogod, Southern Leyte
June 17 - LGU Kanagga Leyte
June 18 - Visayas State University, Baybay, Leyte
June 19 - Samar Convention Center
Region IX: June 12 - KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gaisano Grand Mall
Region X: June 12 - SM Downtown Cagayan de Oro
Region XI: June 12 - SM City Davao
Region XII: June 12 - SM City General Santos
Caraga: June 12 - Robinsons Place Butuan, Agusan del Norte; Sports Oriented Gymnasium, Gov. D.O. Plaza Sports Complex, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.