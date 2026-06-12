DOLE’s Independence Day job fair

With the theme called “Trabaho Agad,” the fairs aim to support unemployed and underemployed individuals, including those who recently lost their jobs due to the Middle East crisis, to find new employment and income opportunities closer to their communities.

As part of the United Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT), the whole-of-government strategy adopted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to protect the economy by generating jobs for Filipinos.

Labor Secretary Francis N. Tolentino said the job fairs are designed to make employment services more accessible and convenient to job seekers’ needs, while enabling employers to connect to a broader pool of qualified applicants.

Alongside this, Trabaho Agad is among the comprehensive initiatives of the current administration to expand access to decent work opportunities and support the reintegration of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) into the workforce.

Positions range from jobs in retail, manufacturing, construction, business outsourcing, accommodation, and food service, including sales crew, production operators, construction workers, call center representatives, and service crew, among others.

The job fairs will also be facilitated by other agencies such as the NBI, SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG.

Schedule and venues of the job fairs:

National Capital Region (NCR):

June 12 - SM San Lazaro, SM Sangandaan, SM Sucat, Vista Mall Taguig, SM Center Las Pinas, Robinsons Las Pinas, SM City East Ortigas, SM Megamall, SM Marikina, Double Dragon Plaza, Robinsons Novaliches

June 17 - Walmart Quezon City

June 26 - Ayala Malls Circuit

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

June 12 - Porta Vaga Mall

Region I: SM City Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College Gymnasium – Main Campus, Candon City, Ilocos Sur; SM La Union, San Fernando City, La Union; NEPO Mall, Dagupan City, Pangasinan; SM City Rosales, Pangasinan; Don Leopoldo Sison Convention Center, Alaminos City, Pangasinan

Region II: June 12 - SM City Tuguegarao

Region III: June 12 - SM City Bataan; SM San Jose del Monte, Bulacan; CDRRMC Training Center, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; SM Telabastagan

CALABARZON: June 12 - SM City Dasmariñas, Cavite; PGL Extension Office, Barangay Halang, Calamba City

MIMAROPA: June 12 - Bulwagang Panlalawigan, Provincial Capitol Complex, Brgy. Camilmil, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Looc Public Plaza, Romblon; Multi-Purpose Building, Brgy. Capaclan, Romblon, Romblon

Region V: June 12 - SM City Legazpi, Albay

Region VI: June 12 - Robinsons Place Iloilo

Negros Island Region: June 12 - Robinsons Place Dumaguete; SM Bacolod

Region VII: June 12 - Carmen Cultural Center, Carmen, Bohol; SM Seaside, Cebu City

Region VIII

June 12 - Robinsons North Tacloban; Sogod Municipal Gymnasium, Sogod, Southern Leyte

June 17 - LGU Kanagga Leyte

June 18 - Visayas State University, Baybay, Leyte

June 19 - Samar Convention Center

Region IX: June 12 - KCC Mall de Zamboanga, Gaisano Grand Mall

Region X: June 12 - SM Downtown Cagayan de Oro

Region XI: June 12 - SM City Davao

Region XII: June 12 - SM City General Santos

Caraga: June 12 - Robinsons Place Butuan, Agusan del Norte; Sports Oriented Gymnasium, Gov. D.O. Plaza Sports Complex, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.