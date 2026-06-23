EPD strengthens collaboration, partnership with media

The initiative underscores the vital role of the PNP-Media partnership in promoting transparency, public awareness, and the timely dissemination of accurate information for all.

The activity was facilitated by the District Public Information Office (DPIO) led by PCPT Resel Guevarra and was spearheaded by PBGen Melecio Buslig Jr. together with members of the EPD Command Group, including the District Quad Staff and DPIO personnel.

Representatives and media practitioners from various news organizations who attended the activity expressed their support for the initiative, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the Philippine National Police and the media in advancing public information, transparency, and community engagement.

During the open forum, media partners actively engaged with EPD officials by raising questions regarding the district’s plans, programs, and initiatives related to public safety, security, peace and order, and crime prevention. EPD officials addressed these concerns and provided updates on the measures being undertaken to ensure prompt, responsive, and appropriate action to the needs and concerns of the communities they serve.

In his message, PBGen Buslig emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration between the police and the media through open communication and continuous coordination.

"The media is one of our strongest partners in promoting transparency and public trust. Together, we can ensure that accurate information reaches the people and support our collective efforts in maintaining peace, order, and public safety. We must maintain open communication and 24/7 coordination between EPD and the media to ensure timely and accurate dissemination of information," Buslig said.

The media representatives, in turn, reaffirmed their support for the plans and programs of the Eastern Police District. They likewise pledged to continue helping disseminate accurate information and highlight the accomplishments, best practices, and commendable efforts of PNP personnel in serving and protecting the public.

The activity further reinforced the vital role of media partnerships in promoting accurate, timely, and transparent public information. Through strengthened collaboration between the EPD and the media, the initiative aims to enhance public trust, encourage community participation, and contribute to a safer, more informed, and empowered Filipino nation.