EPD crime rate plummets

Under its intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign, the district conducted 97 operations, resulting in the arrest of 119 individuals.

Officers also confiscated 137.35 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of more than P2.27 million.

Meanwhile, anti-illegal gambling operations led to 96 separate stings, the arrest of 78 individuals and the confiscation of P16,382 in betting money.

In its crackdown on loose firearms, the district carried out 11 operations, arresting nine people and recovering nine illegal firearms.