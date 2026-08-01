One of the highlights of the celebration was the recognition of Tristan James Kumar, president of the Filipino-Indian Commerce and Welfare Society Inc. (FICWSI), for his contributions to the community and his support for the PNP.

Kumar, one of the country's young entrepreneurs, was cited for his humanitarian and philanthropic efforts, following the example of his father, Manjinder "James" Kumar.

Buslig said the annual PCR Month celebration serves as the PNP's culminating activity to further strengthen the relationship between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

"It emphasizes the strong partnership among the three vital pillars of society—the community, the police, and the government—to achieve lasting peace and security in our areas of responsibility," Buslig said.

He added that strong collaboration among the police, government and the community creates an environment of security and confidence, allowing people to live, work and do business safely.

Buslig also noted that many private sector partners demonstrate corporate social responsibility by sharing their resources and supporting communities while conducting business in the country.

In recognition of their contributions, the EPD honored stakeholders and partners for their continued support and readiness to assist in implementing the PNP's various programs.

The police official said the organization could not accomplish its mission without the active support of community partners, including members of the Filipino-Indian community, who continue to assist underserved sectors through various social responsibility initiatives.

Through FICWSI, Kumar has spearheaded medical missions, disaster relief operations, and health and livelihood programs benefiting underserved communities.

Accepting the recognition, Kumar said the value of helping others was instilled in him by his parents and was further strengthened during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Helpline for the Frontline Program.

"We donated essential supplies and protective equipment to support our policemen and women and other frontliners as they served our communities during COVID," Kumar said.

He added that Police Community Relations has helped foster cooperation, brotherhood and trust.

"When we cooperate, we create safer communities. When we treat one another with respect, we build brotherhood. And when we continue working together, we earn trust," Kumar said.

Kumar also said he considers the Philippines his home.

"On behalf of the Filipino-Indian community, I assure you that we will continue to support the PNP in building a peaceful and safer Philippines," he said.

He urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement personnel and work together in building stronger, safer and more united communities.