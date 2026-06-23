EPD seizes P1.2M illegal drugs; arrests 73 drug suspects in one week

In just one week, EPD operatives carried out 59 anti-illegal drug operations across Metro East, resulting in the seizure of approximately 184.89 grams of shabu and 4.8 grams of marijuana, with a combined standard drug price of P1,279,180. The operations targeted individuals involved in the distribution and sale of illegal drugs, disrupting drug activities in several communities within the district.

The accomplishment reflects EPD’s strengthened campaign against illegal drugs under the enhanced managing police operations strategy, which integrates intelligence-driven operation focused law enforcement efforts, and close coordination with local communities.

Authorities noted that this approach has enabled police units to identify and pursue targets more effectively while sustaining pressure on drug networks operating within the area.

EPD acting district director Police Brigadier General Melecio Buslig Jr. underscored the district’s determination to keep Metro East communities free from the influence of illegal drugs.

"These accomplishments are the result of the hard work of our personnel and the cooperation of law-abiding citizens who continue to support our campaign," Buslig said.

"Every arrest made and every gram of illegal drugs taken off the streets helps protect families, prevent crime, and save lives. We will remain relentless in running after those who profit from this destructive trade," the EPD chief added.

Buslig further emphasized that the district will continue conducting sustained operations against drug offenders while strengthening partnerships with communities.