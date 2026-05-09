EPD facilitates surrender vof guns with expired licenses

Police said the surrender was processed after the representative personally appeared at the station to turn over the firearms for proper disposition and safekeeping.

The firearms included 15 units of .38 caliber M200 Rock Island revolvers and two units of 12-gauge shotguns also made by Rock Island.

Authorities said the licenses of all 17 firearms expired on 19 July 2023. The agency’s surrender of the firearms complied with Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.