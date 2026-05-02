2 robbery suspects nabbed after chase in Pasig

Two high-profile robbery suspects were arrested by the Eastern Police District (EPD) in Pasig City on Friday afternoon.

The duo—linked to a string of robberies across Quezon City, San Juan, and Marikina—was intercepted following a high-speed pursuit.

The operation intensified at around 1:45 p.m. when officers spotted the suspects riding a motorcycle. In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspects collided with a civilian motorist, abruptly ending their escape.