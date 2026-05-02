2 robbery suspects nabbed after chase in Pasig

Two high-profile robbery suspects were arrested by the Eastern Police District (EPD) in Pasig City on Friday afternoon.
The duo—linked to a string of robberies across Quezon City, San Juan, and Marikina—was intercepted following a high-speed pursuit.
The operation intensified at around 1:45 p.m. when officers spotted the suspects riding a motorcycle. In an attempt to evade arrest, the suspects collided with a civilian motorist, abruptly ending their escape.
Authorities recovered a cache of contraband from the suspects, including one .45-caliber handgun, one .22-caliber handgun, one fragmentation grenade, and approximately 15 grams of suspected shabu. A Yamaha Aerox motorcycle believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle was also seized.
The suspects are currently undergoing inquest proceedings and are facing multiple charges, including illegal possession of explosives, firearms, and drugs, as well as reckless imprudence and disobedience to authority.