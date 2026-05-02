EPD collars fleeing robbery suspects

Two high-profile robbery suspects were arrested by members of the Eastern Police District (EPD) in Pasig City on Friday afternoon.
The police said on Saturday that the duo — linked to a string of robberies across Quezon City, San Juan, and Marikina — was intercepted following a high-stakes pursuit.
The operation shifted into high gear at 1:45 p.m. when officers spotted the suspects on a motorcycle. In a desperate attempt to evade the police, the suspects collided with a civilian motorist, bringing their flight to an abrupt end.
Recovered from the suspects was a significant haul of contraband, including one .45 caliber handgun, one .22 caliber handgun, one fragmentation hand grenade, approximately 15 grams of suspected shabu, and a Yamaha Aerox motorcycle used in their getaway.
The suspects were inquested for illegal possession of explosives, firearms, and drugs, as well as reckless imprudence and disobedience to authority.