EPD sweep nets 73 violators

Police arrested 73 suspects and seized more than P1.2 million worth of illegal drugs during a weeklong enforcement sweep in eastern Metro Manila, authorities said Tuesday.
From 15 to 21 June, Eastern Police District (EPD) operatives conducted 59 anti-narcotics operations across the cities of Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan.
The raids resulted in the confiscation of approximately 184.89 grams of methamphetamine, locally known as shabu, and 4.8 grams of marijuana. The combined street value of the seized narcotics totals P1,279,180.
EPD acting district director Brig. Gen. Melecio Buslig Jr. said the sweep targeted local distribution networks using an intelligence-driven policing strategy.