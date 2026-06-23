EPD strengthens school security

EPD acting district director Police Brigadier General Melecio Buslig Jr. said police personnel have been strategically deployed in and around school premises to provide security coverage, maintain peace and order, and deter potential threats.

These intensified security measures aim to protect students, teachers, parents, and school personnel, particularly during school opening and dismissal hours.

"We strengthened our partnership with the school administrators to prevent this from happening. And we also provided security to our schools. We also have Tactical Motorcyle Riding Unit to provide additional security to our establishments and schools," Buslig said during an open forum with media covering EPD on Monday afternoon, 22 June.

"When our students enter and leave, we will make sure that there is security in the schools, especially the big schools. We already have additional deployment there," the EPD chief added.

The increased police presence reflects the EPD's proactive approach in fostering a sense of safety and confidence among the school community while strengthening partnerships with educational institutions and local stakeholders. Through continuous monitoring, visibility patrols, and community engagement, the EPD remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the welfare of the public and support the uninterrupted pursuit of education.

"The safety and security of our students, teachers, and parents remain our top priority. Through our enhanced police presence and active coordination with school authorities, we are committed to providing a secure environment where learning can thrive and every member of the school community can feel protected," Buslig emphasized.