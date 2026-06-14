EPD logs 42% drop in focus crimes

The Eastern Police District (EPD) recorded a 42.11-percent decline in eight focus crimes during the week of June 7 to 13, with only 11 incidents logged compared with 19 incidents recorded from May 31 to June 6.

The EPD attributed the decrease to intensified police operations targeting illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms and wanted persons.

Under its anti-illegal drugs campaign, the district conducted 97 operations that resulted in the arrest of 119 individuals and the confiscation of 137.35 kilograms of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P2.27 million.