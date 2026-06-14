EPD logs 42% drop in focus crimes

The Eastern Police District (EPD) recorded a 42.11-percent decline in eight focus crimes during the week of June 7 to 13, with only 11 incidents logged compared with 19 incidents recorded from May 31 to June 6.
The EPD attributed the decrease to intensified police operations targeting illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms and wanted persons.
Under its anti-illegal drugs campaign, the district conducted 97 operations that resulted in the arrest of 119 individuals and the confiscation of 137.35 kilograms of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P2.27 million.
Meanwhile, anti-illegal gambling operations led to 96 operations, resulting in the arrest of 78 individuals and the seizure of P16,382 in betting money.
The EPD also carried out 11 operations against loose firearms, leading to the arrest of nine individuals and the confiscation of nine firearms.
In addition, intensified manhunt operations resulted in the arrest of 10 top most wanted persons, 12 most wanted persons and 74 other wanted individuals.
The district said the sustained operations contributed significantly to maintaining peace and order within its area of responsibility.