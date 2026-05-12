EPD seizes over P1-M illegal drugs in week-long intensified operations

The Eastern Police District (EPD) has seized a substantial drug valued at P1,093,662 during a week-long series of intensified operations.

From 4 May to 10 May, the EPD, through the synchronized efforts of the district headquarters and drug enforcement units launched 48 round-the-clock operations. These operations resulted in the dismantling of local drug networks and the apprehension of 69 suspects for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The successful operations highlight the district’s operational readiness and its relentless pursuit of individuals and syndicates profiting from illicit substances.